Angel Reese, who led LSU to women's title, to be given Key to the City of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Angel Reese, who helped lead LSU's women's college basketball team to an NCAA National Championship, will be given a Key to the City on Tuesday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Reese will be honored at the Baltimore City Hall Rotunda.

Reese, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four, played her high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before being recruited by Maryland.

She transferred to LSU where she became a First-Team All-American after averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds per game last season.

She was also recently voted 2023 Breakthrough Athlete of the Year at the ESPY Awards.

On Monday, a Randallstown basketball court was dedicated to Reese.

DTLR hosted a meet and greet with Reese at the Northwood shopping center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday afternoon to celebrate a new partnership with the lifestyle retailer.

She will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game on Tuesday.