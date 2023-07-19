LSU star Angel Reese, from Baltimore, throws ceremonial first pitch prior to Orioles game

BALTIMORE - Angel Reese is accustomed to being the center of attention.

Just three months ago, she helped LSU win the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship, capping off an All-American season.

Reese, who grew up in Randallstown and played her high school basketball in Baltimore, was at the center of a baseball diamond Tuesday evening throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Orioles game at Camden Yards.

She tossed the pitch to the Orioles' mascot, just a bit high.

Earlier in the day, Reese was presented by Mayor Brandon Scott with the 'Key to the City."

Reese, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four, played her high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before being recruited by the University of Maryland. She later transferred to Louisiana State University, where she became a First-Team All-American after averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds per game last season.

On Monday, a Randallstown basketball court was dedicated to Reese.