Randallstown basketball court dedicated to Baltimore-bred LSU star Angel Reese

BALTIMORE -- A newly renovated basketball court in Randallstown is being dedicated to Angel Reese, the star forward who led LSU to its first national championship with a win over Iowa.

Reese, who is from Randallstown, made headlines when she became the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in an NCAA Women's Tournament game since 2000, among other accomplishments.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and other local and state leaders joined Reese Monday morning, where the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center's newly renovated basketball court.

That's not the only public appearance Reese will make in the Baltimore area. DTLR will host a meet and greet with Reese at the Northwood shopping center Monday afternoon to celebrate a new partnership with the lifestyle retailer.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m.

Attendees can meet Reese and buy "Bayou Barbie" t-shirts, the proceeds of which will go towards Reese's foundation to support women's basketball at her local alma mater, St. Francis High School.