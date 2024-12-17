Watch CBS News
Multiple packages stolen from Amazon delivery truck in Anne Arundel County

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Multiple packages were stolen from an Amazon Delivery truck in Anne Arundel County Monday, according to police.

Around 1:45 p.m. on December 15, officers responded to the 7700 block of Moonfall Court in Pasadena for a robbery of an Amazon delivery driver.

The driver was assaulted by two unknown black men dressed in dark clothing, according to police.

During the assault, the driver said she felt what she believed was a handgun beneath the clothing of one of the suspects.

The men stole several packages and fled in an unknown vehicle.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to find them. 

The driver did not require medical treatment. 

