Inside Baltimore's Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day: "This is our Super Bowl"

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday marks Amazon Prime Day, which means big savings on thousands of items for Prime members. When you press buy online, many are working behind the scenes to get you your order.

Prime Day is Amazon's mid-summer sale event that now stretches two days. WJZ spent the day inside and Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, where people are working hard to fill your orders.

"This is our Super Bowl, and we are excited that the day is finally here," fulfillment center general manager Cole Fisher said.

There are steep savings on various items.

"Great items that are great around the house, great as a gift, great for the kid, great for the wife," Sam Fisher, an Amazon spokesperson said. "Whatever you can think of, we've got something today for you."

Those items include laptops, smart TVs, kitchen appliances, and back-to-school items.

"We have millions of deals across 35 different categories," said Sam Fisher, an Amazon spokesperson. "It's Christmas in July."

This year's Prime Day sales end at 11:59pm on July 17th.