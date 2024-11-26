Baltimore County police step up holiday patrols. WJZ went along for the ride.

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is enforcing its "Holiday Deployment Initiative" to slow down criminal activity during the holidays.

The department's goal is to make its presence known with extra officers in high-traffic areas.

"You want to look for anything that appears to be out of the normal, people gathering in crowds, gathering in places where they normally wouldn't, suspicious subjects lingering around where they normally wouldn't," Baltimore County Police Officer Brian Dehart said.

First-hand look at the holiday crime plan

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner rode along with Officer Brian Dehart for a first-hand look at the Baltimore County Police Department's holiday crime crackdown.

Officer Dehart, who has worked in the Baltimore County Police Department for 23 years, says officers will be out in force through the holidays, but so are criminals looking for their next victim.

"Obviously, we have people buying things, lots of expensive things in bags, so we want to make sure people aren't going to be victims," Dehart said.

Officers say that if you are shopping, make sure you are aware of your surroundings when walking to your car, try not to shop alone, and stay away from any distractions, like a cellphone.

Focus on the roadways

While officers will be looking out for thieves, they will also be patrolling the roads for reckless and impaired drivers.

"It's very important," Dehart said. "Everyone wants to see their loved ones. Take your time driving, follow all the rules of the road