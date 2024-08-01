Maryland Weather: Alert Day through Friday for dangerous heat

BALTIMORE -- Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues ALERT DAYS through Friday due to extreme heat and humidity.

We tied a new record high Wednesday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The high temperature reached 100°, which tied the record high of 100° set back in 2006. Today's high temperature of 100° also tied another record. So far in 2024, we've tied the record for most number of 100° days in a calendar year at 7 days. This ties the record with the following years 1930, 1988, and 2010.

Through this evening, expect isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, but the few neighborhoods that do receive a thunderstorm could experience damaging winds, intense lightning, and heavy downpours. Otherwise expect temperatures in the low 90s through early evening. Temperatures will only fall to near 80° in the metro, and mid to upper 70s outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

Friday will be another day of extreme heat and especially humidity. This is why the WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues our ALERT DAY. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle to upper 90s, but with the very high levels of humidity, the feels like temperature will once again feel like 105° or higher. In addition to extreme heat on Friday, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. These storms could deliver damaging winds, intense lightning, and very heavy downpours. Localized flash flooding is possible in areas that see multiple thunderstorms.

The upcoming weekend looks steamy and at times stormy. Expect high levels of humidity with random rounds of thunderstorms possible at just about anytime. The greatest chance of widespread thunderstorm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Highs over the weekend will be steamy in the lower 90s, with feels like temperatures at or near 100°.

Anyone attending Artscape from Friday through Sunday should stay weather aware. Keep hydrated throughout the heat, but also be aware of possible strong storms. The good news is the weather won't be raining the entire time, so there should be plenty of dry moments.

The heat will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon may break the heat wave for at least several days with highs only in the 80s mid to late next week.