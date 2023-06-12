Air quality concerns spike in Maryland as Canadian wildfires rage

BALTIMORE -- After experiencing its worst air quality in 20 years due to haze and smog from Canadian wildfires still burning, Maryland is asking the question - will this be our new normal?

The fires, which continue to rage just north of the border in Quebec, Canada, encompass about 12,000 acres of burning land, approximately the size of Maryland.

The resulting haze has held the northeast in a chokehold, causing worryingly poor air quality in areas like New York City and Baltimore.

Fire seasons in Canada typically begin around July 1st and continue into September. However, this year fires started as early as May, creating concerns that this may become the new normal.

Drought conditions and a warming planet have created a perfect storm for the likelihood of worsening air pollution, depending on wind patterns.

Increased air pollution may require people to wear masks more frequently and to purify the air in their homes. "From a breathing standpoint, if you're having an increase in cough, increase in phlegm, feeling chest constriction and pressure - those might be symptoms that could be provoked by exposure to air pollution," said Meredith McCormack from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

As the world continues to adjust to the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, these developments in air quality require vigilance.

The public is advised to keep KN95 masks on hand, especially for children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory issues. Regular checks on air quality are also recommended.

This can be done at airnow.gov, which provides a detailed breakdown of air quality by location.

