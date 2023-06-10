Watch CBS News
Air quality in Baltimore area improves following blanketing Canadian wildfire smoke

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Much of the smoke that blanketed Maryland is gone, and the air quality has far fewer particulates from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Many enjoyed the clearer skies at the Inner Harbor Friday afternoon.

 Just 24 hours earlier, you could see the smoky haze over the iconic Domino Sugar sign.

The Maryland Department of the Environment revised air quality to moderate—yellow—meaning it's safe to be outside for all but sensitive groups, but the Eastern Shore remains orange, which is still unhealthy.

"Keep in mind the air quality impacts are day to day and hour to hour and you can see dramatic swings in the level of air pollution outside," Peter DeCarlo, an air quality expert and associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, said. "Today, especially in comparison to the last few days, is pretty good."

The poor air quality is particularly hard for those in Baltimore where the city's health department says almost 14% of adults have asthma, as do 33% of high school students. emergency room visits for asthma in Baltimore City are the highest in the state. 

"Spikes in air pollution, can provoke asthma attacks or COPD exacerbations, and it's also been linked to heart attacks and the worsening of heart failure," Meredith McCormack, an associate director of pulmonary and critical care medicine in the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins, said.

Experts fear situations like this could become more common.

"In the longer term, I think we should be thinking of this in the context of climate," DeCarlo said. "Is this the new normal?"

