Code Red Air Quality Alert issued. How you can protect yourself

Code Red Air Quality Alert issued. What you should do to protect yourself

BALTIMORE -- Air pollution paired with the smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Canada has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on Wednesday that Marylanders should expect unhealthy air conditions throughout Wednesday and at least until Thursday as smoke and fine particles produced by the wildfires spread over the region.

He urged Marylanders to consider limiting the time they spend outside and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion until the air quality changes.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott City said in a statement on Wednesday that city officials have been monitoring the situation.

The city is urging residents to limit their outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being, Scott said.

"The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance to us. It is crucial that residents stay informed about the current air quality conditions and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and their loved ones," Scott said. "While we are expecting this to clear up by the end of the week, we strongly urge residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves."

The City of Baltimore is coordinating with other agencies to address the situation and provide resources to community members. Updates on air quality conditions, safety guidelines, and available support services will be disseminated through the city's website, social media platforms, and local news outlets, per the statement.

At this point, city officials are recommending that city employees who work outdoors wear a mask. Masking is not required, though. City officials will distribute KN-95 face masks to city employees who want them, according to the statement.

While it has been hazy for a few weeks, the smell is definitely more evident in Maryland than it ever has been.

Our area is Code Red, so try not to be outside long today, especially those sensitive to air pollution and with respiratory issues. #airquality #MDwx https://t.co/A47U8FBs73 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) June 7, 2023

The Maryland Department of Health is advising Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing the adverse effects of polluted air.

Moore's office offered the following recommendations:

If you have lung or heart disease, stay indoors

Air conditioning can improve the air quality indoors

Masks (like N95s, KN95s) will reduce the particles that you breathe, but they can also make it harder to breathe

Be alert for breathing problems in children, especially children with lung problems like asthma

Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems

Young children, older adults and anyone else sensitive to air pollution should avoid being outside, as should those with respiratory problems like asthma.

If you do have to go outside, even for a little bit, you're encouraged to wear a mask.

A KN95 mask is highly recommended.

While the air quality across the region this morning has been unhealthy for everyone, it could actually get even worse this evening into the overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. This is because another very thick batch of wildfire smoke will be arriving.

You can keep track of the air quality in real-time by visiting AirNow.gov.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools canceled all planned after-school activities Wednesday because of dangerous air quality.