Aide to Maryland senator leaves job following allegations of sexual misconduct in Senate building

BALTIMORE -- An aide to a prominent Maryland senator has left his job following allegations that he participated in personal sexual misconduct inside a Senate building, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

The office of Sen. Ben Cardin said in a two-sentence statement on Saturday that "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate."

"We will have no further comment on this personnel matter," the statement said.

Maese-Czeropski parted ways with Cardin's office a day after allegations of personal sexual misconduct began circulating that he was one of two men who were filmed having sex in the Hart Senate Office Building, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The Daily Caller, citing an anonymous source, named Maese-Czeropski as one of the two men, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Maese-Czeropski posted on his Linkedin account about the difficulties he was experiencing as a result of the allegations.

"While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace," he wrote. "Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him."

Maese-Czeropski has been a part of Cardin's congressional team for the last two years, according to his Linkedin profile.

Cardin announced in May that he planned to retire after spending more than five decades in politics. He was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years.