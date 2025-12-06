2026 FIFA Men's World Cup schedule is released. Here's the USA's path, group matchups and full fixtures

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup is getting closer and soccer fans will now know where their teams will be playing next summer.

FIFA released the World Cup schedule on Saturday that will feature 104 matches spread across 11 cities in the United States, with three in Mexico and two in Canada. Seventy-eight games are set to be in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 apiece in Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

The World Cup final will kick off at 3 p.m. EDT next July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The kickoff time allows for prime-time viewing in Europe, where it will be 9 p.m., and Britain, where it will be 8 p.m.

The World Cup groups were drawn on Friday – in front of a star-studded crowd that also included the involvement of President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

FIFA – the tournament's governing body – announced the schedule and sites after factoring in travel and broadcast.

"Let's just say it's been a long night — or a short night," chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria said. "As I explained earlier to some of the coaches, we've tried to basically strike the right balance looking at the preparation, the recovery that the teams have to do in this very large footprint, the biggest World Cup ever, 16 cities, three countries, different climatic conditions, time zones."

And while six teams – of the 48 total scheduled to play in the summer tournament – have yet to be decided, the stage is set.

What is Team USA's schedule?

The USA will play at least three group games in June. Their opponents are Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA playoff C. The teams vying for this spot are Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo. The playoff games will be decided in March 2026.

The U.S. first-round games will be a 6 p.m. local start (9 p.m. EDT) against Paraguay at Inglewood in California on June 12, a noon kickoff (3 p.m. EDT) vs. Australia at Seattle seven days later and a 7 p.m. start on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium against the playoff winner.

Group stage schedule

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026, with co-host Mexico playing the opener in Mexico City against South Africa. The USA – in Los Angeles – and Canada – in Toronto – will kick off their games a day later. The group stage runs until June 27.

General view of the group stage match schedule for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. Jeenah Moon / REUTERS

Here is the schedule:

June 11, 2026

Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A) – Mexico City

South Korea vs. UEFA playoff D (Group A) – Guadalajara

June 12

Canada vs. UEFA playoff A (Group B) – Toronto

USA vs. Paraguay (Group D) – Los Angeles

June 13

Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C) – New York/New Jersey

Australia vs. UEFA playoff C (Group D) - Vancouver

Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C) - Boston

Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B) - San Francisco Bay Area

June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E) - Houston

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E) - Philadelphia

Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F) - Dallas

UEFA playoff B vs. Tunisia (Group F) - Monterrey

June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H) - Atlanta

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) - Miami

Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G) - Seattle

Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G) - Los Angeles

June 16

France vs. Senegal (Group I) - New York/New Jersey

FIFA playoff 2 vs. Norway (Group I) - Boston

Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J) - Kansas City

Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) - San Francisco Bay Area

June 17

England vs. Croatia (Group L) - Toronto or Dallas

Ghana vs. Panama (Group L) - Toronto or Dallas

Portugal vs. FIFA playoff 1 (Group K) - Houston or Mexico City

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K) - Houston or Mexico City

June 18

UEFA playoff D vs. South Africa (Group A) - Atlanta

Switzerland vs. UEFA playoff A (Group A) - Los Angeles

Canada vs. Qatar (Group B) – Vancouver

Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A) – Guadalajara

June 19

Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) - Philadelphia

Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C) - Boston

UEFA playoff C vs. Paraguay (Group D) - San Francisco Bay Area

USA vs. Australia (Group D) – Seattle

June 20

Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) - Toronto

Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Group E) - Kansas City

Netherlands vs. UEFA playoff B (Group F) - Houston

Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F) - Monterrey

June 21

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) - Atlanta

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H) - Miami

Belgium vs. Iran (Group G) - Los Angeles

New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G) – Vancouver

June 22

France vs. FIFA playoff 2 (Group I) - Philadelphia

Norway vs. Senegal (Group I) - New York/New Jersey

Argentina vs. Austria (Group J) - Dallas

Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J) - San Francisco Bay Area

June 23

England vs. Ghana (Group L) - Boston

Panama vs. Croatia (Group L) - Toronto

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) - Houston

Colombia vs. FIFA playoff 1 (Group K) - Guadalajara

June 24

Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) - Miami

Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C) - Atlanta

Canada vs. Switzerland (Group B) – Vancouver

UEFA playoff A vs. Qatar (Group B) - Seattle

Mexico vs. UEFA playoff D (Group A) - Mexico City

South Korea vs. South Africa (Group A) - Monterrey

June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E) - New York/New Jersey

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) - Philadelphia

Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F) - Kansas City

Japan vs. UEFA playoff B (Group F) - Dallas

USA vs. UEFA playoff C (Group D) – Los Angeles

Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D) - San Francisco Bay Area

June 26

Norway vs. France (Group I) - Boston

Senegal vs. FIFA playoff 2 (Group I) - Toronto

New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G) – Vancouver

Egypt vs. Iran (Group G) - Seattle

Uruguay vs. Spain (Group H) - Guadalajara

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) - Houston

June 27

Panama vs. England (Group L) - New York/New Jersey

Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L) - Philadelphia

Jordan vs. Argentina (Group J) - Dallas

Algeria vs. Austria (Group J) - Kansas City

Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K) - Miami

FIFA playoff 1 vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) - Atlanta

Knockout stage schedule

Round of 32

June 28

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B – Los Angeles (Match 73)

June 29

Winner Group E vs Best 3rd place Group A/B/C/D/F – Boston (Match 74)

Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group C – Guadalupe, Mexico (Match 75)

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group F – Houston (Match 76)

June 30

Winner Group I vs Best 3rd place Group C/D/F/G/H – New Jersey (Match 77)

Runner-up Group E vs Runner-up Group I – Dallas (Match 78)

Winner Group A vs Best 3rd place Group C/E/F/H/I – Mexico City (Match 79)

July 1

Winner Group L vs Best 3rd place Group E/H/I/J/K – Atlanta (Match 80)

Winner Group D vs Best 3rd place Group B/E/F/I/J – San Francisco-Bay Area (Match 81)

Winner Group G vs Best 3rd place Group A/E/H/I/J – Seattle (Match 82)

July 2

Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L – Toronto (Match 83)

Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group J – Los Angeles (Match 84)

Winner Group B vs Best 3rd place Group E/F/G/I/J – Vancouver (Match 85)

July 3

Winner Group J vs Runner-up Group H – Miami (Match 86)

Winner Group K vs Best 3rd place Group D/E/I/J/L – Kansas City (Match 87)

Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group G – Dallas (Match 88)

Round of 16

July 4

Match 74 winner vs. Match 77 winner – Philadelphia (Match 89)

Match 73 winner vs. Match 75 winner – Houston (Match 90)

July 5

Match 76 winner vs. Match 78 winner – New Jersey (Match 91)

Match 79 winner vs. Match 80 winner – Mexico City (Match 92)

July 6

March 83 winner vs. Match 84 winner – Dallas (Match 93)

Match 81 winner vs. Match 82 winner – Seattle: Match 94

July 7

Match 86 winner vs. Match 88 winner – Atlanta (Match 95)

Match 85 winner vs. Match 87 winner – Vancouver (Match 96)





Quarterfinals

July 9

Match 89 winner vs. Match 90 winner – Boston (Match 97)

July 10

Match 93 winner vs. Match 94 winner – Los Angeles (Match 98)

July 11

Match 91 winner vs March 92 winner – Miami (Match 99)

Match 95 winner vs. Match 96 winner – Kansas City (Match 100)

Semifinals

July 14

- Winner 97 vs. Winner 98 – Dallas

July 15

· Winner 99 vs. Winner 100 – Atlanta

Third place

July 18, 2026 - Miami

Final

July 19, 2026 - New Jersey



