19-year-old wounded in shooting in Northwest Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said the man was located at a hospital with numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 9:40 PM

