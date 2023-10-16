19-year-old wounded in shooting in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Northwest Baltimore.
Police said the man was located at a hospital with numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.