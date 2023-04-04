Watch CBS News
21-year-old man killed in shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old man died from a shooting Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Imla Street. The man, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue. 

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:00 PM

