1 dead, 1 injured at Khyree Jackson's candlelight vigil in PG County

BALTIMORE -- A fatal shooting took place at a candlelight vigil for former Vikings cornerback and Maryland native, Khyree Jackson, who died with two others in a car crash a week ago.

According to Prince Georges County Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. Friday at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr High School in Upper Marlboro, MD. Jackson along with AJ Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel, the two friends who died with him, played football and graduated from Wise High School.

After receiving initial reports of a shooting, police arrived at the high school and found a man and woman injured from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the woman was listed in stable condition while the man was critically wounded. Shortly after, police confirmed via X that the man was pronounced dead.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

Detectives are working to find a suspect and reveal his motive in the crime. PG County Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact @PGCrimeSolvers on the web or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.