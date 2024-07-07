Maryland football coach says three star players killed in crash had a "bond and a friendship"

Maryland prep football coach reacts to former players killed in crash

BALTIMORE -- A high school football coach, and a Maryland community, are grieving the death of three star football players involved in a car crash early Saturday.

Khyree Jackson was drafted three months ago by the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Isaiah Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Anthony Lytton Jr. played at Florida State and Penn State.

They were all friends and teammates at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"They shared a beautiful relationship," Wise High School coach DaLawn Parrish told WJZ. "It went beyond football. It was a bond and a friendship. We'll never forget who they were."

The three were driving in a Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. on Saturday when they were struck by a car and ran off the road off Route 4 in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police say 23-year-old Cori Clingman was changing lanes while driving east when she struck their car, forcing them to hit several trees. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributor, troopers say.

"You are getting information as it comes, but in the end, the information that you do know is unfortunate that they are no longer with us," Parrish said. "That's a hard pill to swallow."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shared his reaction to the crash.

"Maryland is heartbroken over the loss of @real_khyree this morning," Moore said on X, formerly Twitter. "A graduate of Wise High School and an NFL draft pick, Khyree was a true talent who touched so many lives. We mourn him and the two other souls lost in this crash."

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and WJZ contributor Torrey Smith also shared a message.

"Rip khyree, isaiah, and anthony," Smith said on social media. "Prayers up for their families, friends, and the Wise community."

The NFL said they are "deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson."

The Minnesota Vikings added that "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

The crash is under investigation and charges against Clingman are pending.