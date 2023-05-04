Live Updates: Lamar Jackson to address media after signing mega extension with Ravens

Live Updates: Lamar Jackson to address media after signing mega extension with Ravensget the free app
BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore to stay.
The Ravens' quarterback signed a five-year extension reportedly worth $260 million. According to reports, $185 million of his contract will be guaranteed. He is the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per-year basis.
Jackson will address the media on at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills with head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. It will be the first time he has spoken publically with the local media since December 2022.
WJZ will be providing live updates throughout his press conference.
The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team's offseason.
It has been an eventful offseason for Jackson and the Ravens.
The Ravens applied the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, allowed him to seek a contract offer from other teams. Then, he went on social media to say that he requested a trade.
In January, he shared on social media why he didn't return to play after his week 13 knee injury, and why he didn't travel to the Ravens playoff game in Cincinnati.
Jackson also tweeted to dispute an ESPN report that the quarterback was offered a $200 million offer by the Ravens.
According to the report, Jackson was offered $133 million guaranteed at signing, $175 million injury guarantee, and a springing guarantee that brought the total to $200 million.
Jackson, who is not represented by an agent, responded to the report.
"133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent?" Jackson tweeted.
Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.
He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.
The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, along with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.