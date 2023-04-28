Ravens fans to Lamar Jackson: Show me the Super Bowl rings

Ravens fans weigh in on Lamar Jackson's future with the team

BALTIMORE -- The news about Lamar Jackson's new contract seems to be all Ravens fans wanted to hear talk about on Friday.

The franchise quarterback agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens, both parties announced Thursday.

"Lamar deserved the contract he was asking for," fan Kevin Baines said from his post at the H&H Grill at Northeast Market. "You know we about to get a ring, right? Like, I'm telling you. It's going to be, like, three rings back-to-back."

Meki Bowers hopes the contract works out better than the Joe Flacco deal.

"The last time we paid a quarterback this much, it ain't go too good for us the next few years," Bowers said. "So. I'm hoping it's the opposite of that. I didn't want to lose my boy. I've been a Lamar fan since coming out of college."

Expectations are now higher than ever for many fans who remain excited about the deal.

"I always had hope," Annette Ringgold said of Jackson. "I got faith in Jesus, but I got hope in him."