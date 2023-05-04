Official: Lamar Jackson signs five-year contract extension to stay with the Ravens

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed his mega contract extension Thursday, the Ravens announced.

Jackson signed a five-year extension reportedly worth $260 million. According to reports, $185 million of his contract. He is the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Jackson, for the first time since last December, will address the media. On Thursday at 12:30 p.m., Jackson will joined at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills by head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, along with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.