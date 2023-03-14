Lamar Jackson responds to reported $200 million guaranteed offer by Ravens

BALTIMORE - On the eve of the official opening of NFL free agency, quarterback Lamar Jackson is providing some clarity on his contract negotiations.

After a report resurfaced from ESPN that revealed Lamar Jackson turned down a contract with $200 million in guaranteed money, Jackson responded on social media.

The report said the Ravens offered Jackson guaranteed $133 million at signing, $175 million if he got injured, and $200 million springing guarantee if he is on the roster on the fifth day of 2026 league year.

133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

Jackson has caught a lot of criticism around the sports world for not having an agent and choosing to represent himself in negotiations.

The 26-year-old responded to that and offered our first look at contract negotiations.

"133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent?" Jackson Tweeted.

Jackson and the Ravens have been tight-lipped about offers between the two sides.

The $133 million guaranteed would be the sixth most in NFL history but $97 million behind what the Cleveland Browns are giving to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback last week.

By choosing to use the non-exclusive tag, Jackson can talk with other teams starting Wednesday, If he agrees to an offer from another team, the Ravens have five days to match it, or they can receive two first round picks from the other team.

The Ravens have until Mid-July to sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension.

Jackson also left a cryptic tweet.

"People throw (expletive) at the wall and hope it stick."

If two sides can't agree, reports say Jackson will play on the $32.4 million franchise tag.