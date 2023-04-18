Watch CBS News
Police seeking to identify suspect in murder of 21-year-old man

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Homicide Detectives are seeking to identify a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old man on April 3.  

Detectives released two images of the suspect Tuesday. 

Baltimore Police Department

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Imla Street where they found the man, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.  He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:45 PM

