BALTIMORE -- Police found a man who had been shot in the head lying in the roadway of a busy street in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city found the man in the 5700 block of Perring Parkway around 1:25 p.m., police said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the site where his body had been discovered, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are investigating a potentially fatal shooting along a busy stretch of road in Northeast Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/A0w3DHAMy4 — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) May 6, 2023

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.