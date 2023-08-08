Son found criminally responsible for murder of mother in Anne Arundel County

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE -- A judge found 25-year-old Andrew Beavers criminally responsible for the first-degree murder of his mother Juanita Koilpillai, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Officials said the finding came just days after Beavers was found guilty of First-Degree Murder and weapons offenses in a week-long trial. He was charged in August 2021.

He faces life in prison at his sentencing on Nov. 30.

Police said that on July 25, 2021, officers responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a missing person.

When they arrived they checked the home along with the surrounding areas and found the body of 58-year-old Koilpillai. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials collected evidence and interviewed several witnesses regarding the incident.

On July 26, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Koilpillai's cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries, with the manner being homicide.

Police said Koilpillai's vehicle was also missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia.

That's where authorities said they also found Beavers, who had a fresh cut on his right hand, in which he would not explain.

Koilpillai's car was secured and brought back to Anne Arundel County and searched for evidence.

Police analyzed several pieces of evidence, including an edged weapon, which contained Koilpillai's and Beavers' DNA.

After police secured a warrant, Beavers was arrested at a home in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia.

Beavers faces life in prison.

A sentencing is scheduled for November 30.