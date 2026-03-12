Operator of unlicensed Roswell care home charged with elder exploitation, police say

Roswell police say a search for a missing elderly man ended with an unlicensed personal care home shut down and its operator arrested.

Investigators say 58-year-old Deborah Callaway is now facing two counts of elder exploitation, two counts of elder trafficking, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and third-degree forgery.

According to officials, the investigation began in January after a man was reported missing from a home on the 1000 block of Worthington Hills Drive. The man was found safe at an Atlanta shelter, and police say they learned in the process that Callaway was using the address as a senior care home, which she was not licensed to do.

Authorities say that 10 adults lived in the home with Callaway, many of whom slept in converted living rooms, dining rooms, and a backyard shed.

"Beyond the living conditions, evidence also revealed that Callaway was exploiting the resident's financial resources for her own personal gain," the police department said in a statement.

Authorities say that 10 elderly adults lived in the home with Callaway, many of whom slept in converted living rooms, dining rooms, and a backyard shed. Roswell Police Department

On March 11, the Roswell Police Department executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Calloway. Officials say the residents received medical evaluations and were moved to safe housing.

"What began as a routine missing person call evolved into a major protective operation, fundamentally improving the lives of ten vulnerable adults because our officers refused to ignore the red flags they saw on scene," said Chief of Police James Conroy. "This case is a powerful reminder that public safety is a team effort. We are incredibly grateful to our partner agencies for helping us ensure these seniors are now in a safe environment where they can receive the care they deserve."

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.