Rep. David Scott funeral details announced; longtime Georgia congressman to lie in repose at Capitol

Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Georgia Congressman David Scott, whose death last week ended more than five decades of public service in state and federal office.

Scott, 80, will be honored Friday, May 1, with a memorial ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol. After the program, Scott will lie in repose for public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda until 5 p.m., according to his congressional office and funeral home.

The public should enter through the Capitol's only public entrance and expect security screening. Officials said parking will be free at the South Deck, and the nearest MARTA stop is Georgia State.

Rep. David Scott (D-GA) questions Fed Chair Jerome Powell during the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Treasury Department and Fed Reserve Pandemic response in Washington, DC on June 30, 2020. BILL O'LEARY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Scott's homegoing service will be held Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church, located at 4245 Cascade Road SW in Atlanta.

Scott died April 22. His office described his death as unexpected, saying he would be remembered for "more than 50 years" of service to his community, Georgia and the nation.

Scott represented Georgia's 13th Congressional District for more than two decades.

Before being elected to Congress in 2002, he served in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia Senate. He later became the first Black lawmaker to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

His death also comes in the middle of Georgia's election calendar. Scott had been seeking another term, but his name will remain on the May 19 Democratic primary ballot because his death came too late for ballots to be reprinted, the Georgia Secretary of State's office previously confirmed to CBS News Atlanta.

Votes cast for Scott will not count.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the David A. Scott Legacy Foundation, which will support graduating high school seniors in Georgia's 13th Congressional District who plan to attend historically Black colleges and universities.