Gov. Kemp orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor life of Rep. David Scott

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags on all Georgia state buildings and grounds to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of U.S. Rep. David Scott following the longtime lawmaker's death this week.

The governor signed the order on Thursday, ensuring that the state and U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately through sunset on the day of Scott's interment.

Scott, a Democrat who represented parts of metro Atlanta for more than two decades, died earlier this week at the age of 80.

In Kemp's executive order, the governor called Scott a "stalwart supporter of Georgia's agriculture industry" and "dedicated public servant."

"As we mourn his death, we also honor his legacy as a strong supporter for farmers, healthcare, education, veterans, children, and transportation," Kemp wrote.

Scott was one of a pioneering generation of Black state lawmakers in Georgia, winning election to the state House in 1974 and the state Senate in 1982 before being elected to Congress.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., questions HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the House, Scott made history as the first African-American chair of the House Agriculture Committee, serving in the position for the first two years of former President Joe Biden's term.

Among his notable achievements on Capitol Hill, Scott secured $80 million for historically Black land-grant schools as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The money was steered to agriculture-related scholarships at 19 campuses. He helped author various housing and mortgage aid measures, and he pushed for better health care and other benefits for veterans and their families. On foreign policy, Scott was an outspoken advocate for NATO and post-World War II American alliances.

At the time of his death, Scott was running for a 13th term in the May 19th primary. He will remain on the ballot, but votes for him will not count, the Secretary of State's office confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.