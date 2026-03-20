Metro Atlanta law enforcement plan crackdown on weekend "takeover" events

Metro Atlanta law enforcement groups say they will be cracking down on what they call "teen takeovers" over this weekend and in the future after a series of events ended with violence and arrest.

The so-called "takeover" events have spread on social media across the metro area and around the country. Officials say the events have caused traffic disruptions, fighting, assaults, and property damage.

"These takeovers need to stop. They need to come to an end. They are causing chaos and violence, and we want the public to be safe," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jason K. Smith said at a press conference on Thursday.

In late February, the Atlanta Police Department said 13 people were arrested, and 11 firearms were recovered after what officers described as a planned "Teen Takeover" event near the BeltLine corridor. At a similar event in Cobb County, police arrested multiple people at The Battery.

Some businesses and counties have made new policies in response to takeover flyers. Atlanta's Cascade Skating Rink made it so that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays while on the property, pointing to "recent citywide teen activity" as the reason behind the change.

Authorities said recent locations that have been brought up for the weekend's events have been the Beltline, Atlantic Station, The Battery, and Six Flags Over Georgia.

"We are ready. We are here. These takeovers are not going to happen," Smith said.

Officials also called on parents to be aware of what their children may be participating in, noting the city of Atlanta's curfew. For teens, the curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"You need to watch your kids. You need to understand what they're doing. You need to know what they're doing every second of the day. Do not let your child lose a potential future by doing something that doesn't make any sense at all," Atlanta Public Schools Police Department Chief Ronald Applin said.

Instead of the "takeovers," city officials encourage the area's youth to participate in city-sanctioned events and activities connected with its "Year of the Youth" initiative.