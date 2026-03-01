14 arrested, 10 firearms recovered after "Teen Takeover" gathering along Atlanta Beltline, police say

Atlanta police say 14 people were arrested and 10 firearms were recovered after what authorities described as a planned "Teen Takeover" event along the Beltline corridor Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a planned unauthorized gathering involving large groups of unsupervised juveniles near the Beltline and surrounding businesses on Feb. 28.

Police said they had increased patrols and allocated additional resources ahead of the event to ensure public safety.

During the operation, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 755 North Ave. NE, which resulted in five arrests. Shortly afterward, officers were called to a dispute at 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, where additional individuals were taken into custody.

In total, 14 individuals were arrested in connection with the incidents, and officers recovered 10 firearms, according to police.

Charges among those arrested include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), obstruction, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, fleeing and attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Police also said a 15-year-old female was released to a parent. That parent was later charged with a curfew violation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).