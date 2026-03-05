Cascade Skating Rink tightens rules after "Teen Takeovers," bans unaccompanied minors on weekends

Cascade Skating Rink is tightening its rules for teens, requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult on weekends following a series of large youth gatherings that have raised safety concerns across the Atlanta metro area.

The popular Atlanta skating venue announced the new policy in a social media post on Wednesday, saying that effective immediately, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while on the property.

Rink officials said the change comes amid what they described as "recent citywide teen activity" and is intended to keep the venue safe for families and the surrounding community.

"Your safety and the safety of our community will always be our top priority," the rink said in the announcement. "Unaccompanied minors will be considered trespassing."

Cascade also said it will increase police and private security presence at the rink, located at 3335 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, to help maintain a safe environment for skaters and visitors.

The new rules come as law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta respond to a string of so-called "teen takeover" gatherings that have drawn large crowds of unsupervised young people.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 23: General view of the 2011 Roll Over Hunger Charity and Skate Jam at the Cascade Family Skating Rink on November 23, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) Prince Williams

Last month, Atlanta Police Department said 14 people were arrested, and 11 firearms were recovered after what officers described as a planned "Teen Takeover" event near the Atlanta BeltLine corridor on Feb. 28.

Police said officers had increased patrols ahead of the gathering and responded to multiple incidents that night, including reports of gunfire near North Avenue NE and a dispute along Ponce de Leon Avenue NE.

Those arrested face charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by someone under 18, obstruction, reckless conduct and possession of marijuana.

At The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County, police arrested multiple people after a recent event that authorities say led to disorderly behavior and safety concerns. Eight adults were charged with offenses, including inciting to riot and loitering and prowling. Two juveniles were arrested on firearm and drug charges, while several others were charged with theft and hit-and-run.

Cascade Skating did not reference a specific incident at its facility but said the new policy is designed to prevent problems before they happen.

The rink said the goal is to ensure it remains "a safe place for families, friends and our community to enjoy skating together."