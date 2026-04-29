"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ms. Juicy arrested in Georgia on license and insurance charges

A reality TV personality known to many fans as Ms. Juicy is facing legal trouble after a traffic stop in northeast Georgia.

Shirlene King Pearson was arrested on April 18 by the Winder Police Department on charges of driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

A Winder police report says an officer spotted Pearson driving a blue Hyundai Tucson along North Broad Street around 5:02 p.m. After running the vehicle's tag, the officer learned the registered owner had a suspended license and no valid insurance.

Police initiated a traffic stop at a Hardee's on North Broad Street. According to the report, Pearson told the officer she was unaware her license was suspended and that the vehicle was uninsured.

Authorities also confirmed she had an outstanding warrant out of Walton County.

The report states Pearson was given time to obtain insurance so the vehicle would not be towed, and she provided proof before asking that a friend pick up the car from the parking lot.

Police then took Pearson into custody. She was handcuffed and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center, where she was booked on the charges. Officers said she was issued citations for driving on a suspended license and no insurance.

Jail records show Pearson was booked at 7:03 p.m. and released early the next morning at 12:50 a.m. Records indicate bond amounts of $2,214 and $1,510 were issued through a bondsman.

Pearson, 54, is widely known for her role on the reality television series "Little Women: Atlanta" from 2016 to 2021 and for appearances on the TNT show "Claws." She has also referred to herself as the "Queen of Atlanta, boo."

No further details about the incident have been released.