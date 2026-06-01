Kermit the Frog statue restoration in full swing ahead of Atlanta debut

Back in December, CBS News Atlanta first brought you the story of Kermit the Frog's nearly 2,000-mile move from Hollywood to Midtown Atlanta, after the Henson family donated the iconic fiberglass figure to Center for Puppetry Arts.

Now comes the next chapter in what is becoming a careful restoration process.

For more than two decades, Kermit stood atop the gates of Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, striking his Charlie Chaplin-esque pose above La Brea Avenue and one of the entertainment industry's most iconic studio entrances, built by Charlie Chaplin himself.

But after the property was sold, the 71-year-old amphibian headed east for what museum officials hope will become his permanent happily-ever-after.

Since arriving in Atlanta, conservators at Center for Puppetry Arts have been closely examining the nearly 900-pound figure to determine what restoration work may be needed before Kermit returns to public display.

The early assessment? Like many aging Hollywood icons, Kermit could use a little refreshing.

Notwithstanding his faded complexion, conservators became increasingly concerned about visible structural damage to one of Kermit's fingers, deterioration they believe may have been caused by more than 20 years of exposure to Southern California sun and weather.

CBS News Atlanta

During the restoration assessment process, experts and conservators have discovered corrosion affecting some internal metal supports beneath the fiberglass exterior. The damage required removal of the affected portion in hopes of preventing further deterioration. The appendage will be reattached after its repair.

How widespread other internal corrosion may be remains unclear as the team undertakes an internal inspection using a scoping tool similar to one used to generate images from deep inside more human forms.

Meanwhile, another major decision has quietly been unfolding behind the scenes: exactly where Kermit will ultimately live on the Center for Puppetry Arts campus.

Museum leadership recently reviewed multiple installation options, weighing visibility, security, weather exposure, and public access before reaching what they describe as a unanimous decision. For now, however, officials are keeping the exact location under wraps.

Before Kermit can officially weather Atlanta's outdoor elements, conservators say he'll require extensive cosmetic restoration work, including repainting and structural repairs designed to restore his signature green glow.

His public debut, complete with installation and what will almost certainly be a very Atlanta red or perhaps green carpet moment is expected later this year.

As they say in Hollywood: to be continued.