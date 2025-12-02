Hollywood's Kermit the Frog statue to relocate to Atlanta

A 12-foot Kermit the Frog statue atop the front gates of the Hollywood Jim Henson Company studio lot will be relocated to Atlanta, joining other Henson collections.

The family of Jim Henson gifted the Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin's The Little Tramp statue to the campus of the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown, Atlanta.

Wearing a suit, bowler hat and cane, the whimsical green frog has stood tall overlooking La Brea Avenue for the last 25 years. The sale of the studio lot by the Henson family, and the move of the Jim Henson Company's headquarters to the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, prompted the donation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: The Jim Henson Company in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Myung J. Chun

"This Kermit-as-Chaplin statue represents a chapter in The Jim Henson Company's story. We know that our friends at the Center for Puppetry Arts – who are such important partners in celebrating our history – will provide the perfect home where this part of the Henson legacy can be shared," said Lisa Henson, daughter of Jim Henson and CEO of The Jim Henson Company.

Founded in 1978, the Center for Puppetry Arts is the largest nonprofit dedicated solely to the art of puppetry and houses the largest collection of Jim Henson artifacts in the world. The organization celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2028.

"We are deeply honored to be the new stewards of this joyful symbol of creativity, humor, and storytelling," said Beth Schiavo, Executive Director of the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Details of when and how the statue will be moved have not yet been determined, but will be worked out in the coming months, according to The Jim Henson Company.