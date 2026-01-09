Kermit the Frog statue arrives at new home at Atlanta's Center for Puppetry Arts

One of the world's biggest globe-hopping celebrities has moved to Atlanta, and CBS News Atlanta has a sneak peek at his arrival.

Kermit the Frog's journey began atop a spire at what was first the century-old Chaplin Studio in Hollywood. When Muppets creator Jim Henson took over the studio in 2000, Kermit towered above the entrance, an enduring symbol of the Muppet's home.

When the studio was sold in 2024, the Henson family donated or bought Kermit a one-way ticket to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown Atlanta.

Kermit the Frog above the Jim Henson Company studio lot on February 22, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

In an undisclosed location, not named because the famous frog wants his privacy, Jill Nash Malool, museum director for the Center for Puppetry Arts, gave Brian Unger the first look at this amphibious icon after his 2,000-mile cross-country journey to Atlanta.

"And I can probably use his name now," Malool said as she took off the multiple blankets covering the sculpture. "Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin."

Jill Nash Malool reveals the 900-pound Kermit the Frog after his 2,000-mile journey. CBS News Atlanta

All 900 pounds of him will soon be permanently installed atop the Center, adding the world's most famous frog to Atlanta's skyline.

"He was a little beat up. So we want to make sure that he's cared for, we can serve him and give him a little bit of a juju fresh-up, and then mount him in the right place on our property, which is still yet to be determined," said Beth Schiavo, the center's executive director.

Kermit will have a few touch-ups and then will be the newest addition to the Atlanta skyline. CBS News Atlanta

So after a few spa treatments — the California sun can be very drying — Kermit will soon be ready for his Atlanta red carpet debut.

The Center for Puppetry Arts has promised CBS News Atlanta exclusive access to Kermit's journey. Every frog leg of his trip from restoration to installation, you can count on us to bring you every step of the way.