Georgia Rep. Tanya Miller wins EMILY's List Rising Star Award as Democrats eye long-term gains despite election losses

Georgia State Rep. Tanya Miller is stepping into the national spotlight after being named the recipient of EMILY's List's 2026 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Democrats navigating both setbacks and signs of growth in the state.

The award, named after former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, honors women in public office whose leadership reflects resilience, service, and a commitment to expanding opportunity.

"Tanya Miller is exactly the kind of leader voters are looking for right now," EMILY's List President Jessica Mackler told CBS News in an interview. "She understands what people are going through and is committed to delivering real change."

Rep. Miller, District 62 representative and Georgia attorney general candidate, sits down with CBS News Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

A national recognition rooted in Georgia politics

Miller, who represents District 62 and is now running for Georgia attorney general, said the award reflects decades of work — from prosecuting crimes against women and children to advocating for voting rights and healthcare access.

"I hope it is a testament to a career spent standing on the front lines for working people," Miller said.

Her record, highlighted by EMILY's List, includes pushing back against Republican-led policies at the state Capitol and advocating for expanded healthcare access in a state facing some of the nation's worst maternal mortality rates.

Georgia ranks among the highest in the country for uninsured residents, and Miller pointed to hospital closures and gaps in care as urgent issues driving her campaign.

Election losses — but a deeper story underneath

The award arrives just one day after Georgia Democrats lost a recent Georgia runoff election.

The results could suggest Republican strength at first glance, but Miller argues the reality is more complicated.

"That was about as ruby-red a district as you get," she said, pointing to heavily gerrymandered maps that skew outcomes. "This isn't the end. This is just the beginning."

Despite the loss, she emphasized turnout and engagement among Democratic voters as a key indicator of long-term momentum.

"We've had extraordinary success in Georgia since 2024," Miller added, citing recent Democratic wins in traditionally Republican-leaning areas.

EMILY's List President Jessica Mackler spoke with CBS News about the legacy of the Gabbie Gifford's Awards. CBS News Atlanta

Democratic women at the center of Georgia's political future

EMILY's List leaders say Miller's recognition reflects a broader strategy: investing in Democratic women — particularly in battleground states like Georgia — as a pathway to shifting political power.

"Democratic women are at the center of how we're going to deliver real change," Mackler said.

The organization has long prioritized Georgia, where recent election cycles have shown both narrow margins and shifting voter dynamics.

Mackler pointed to recent Democratic overperformance — even in difficult political environments — as evidence that the groundwork is already being laid.

The pipeline for Black women leaders

Miller's win also highlights the growing influence of Black women in political leadership — a trend both she and EMILY's List say is critical to the party's future.

"Black women have been at the heart of the fight for change throughout history," Mackler said.

For Miller, the moment is about more than personal recognition.

"My goal is to take that spotlight and shine it on working people," she said.

Georgia State Rep. Tanya Miller steps into the national spotlight after receiving EMILY's List's 2026 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award. Office of Rep. Tanya Miller

Challenges ahead: messaging and voter connection

Still, Miller acknowledged that Democrats face real challenges, particularly in how they communicate with voters.

"We have struggled with condensing complex things into simple, translatable messages," she said.

She stressed the need for the party to not only oppose Republican policies, but clearly articulate its own vision, especially on economic issues affecting everyday Georgians.

"We have families choosing between childcare and their mortgage," she said. "That's what we have to speak to."

Looking ahead to 2026

With her campaign for attorney general underway, Miller says the stakes in the next election cycle couldn't be higher.

"This is one of the most consequential elections of my lifetime," she said, urging voters to turn out.

For Democrats, the question now is whether moments like Miller's rise signal a broader shift — one not fully captured by individual election results.

Or, as Miller framed it: "The voters are the differentiator. They decide what comes next."