Republican Clay Fuller projected to win Georgia runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in House, helping GOP's narrow majority

Washington — Republican Clay Fuller won Tuesday's runoff election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, CBS News projects, padding the House GOP's razor-thin margin by an additional vote.

Fuller beat Democrat Shawn Harris in the northwest Georgia district after the two advanced from a crowded field of candidates in a special election on March 10.

A candidate had to receive a majority of the vote to avoid a runoff. Harris, a retired Army general, pulled in more votes than Fuller, a district attorney, in last month's contest as Republicans split their votes among several candidates. Though it injected a jolt of optimism into the possibility that Democrats could pull off a major upset, Harris faced long odds in a one-on-one matchup in the reliably conservative district.

The outcome gives House Republicans — who had a 217 to 214 majority leading up to Fuller's victory — another seat as any one defection has threatened to derail their legislative agenda in recent months. Another seat is held by an independent, who switched his party affiliation in March, but still caucuses with Republicans. Fuller's win bumps up Republicans' margin to two votes.

Fuller, who had President Trump's backing, will serve out the remainder of Greene's two-year term, which ends in January 2027.

Greene resigned in January after a falling-out with Mr. Trump.