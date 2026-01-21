Advocates rally for more maternal health funding, support at Georgia State Capitol

Friday marks Maternal Health Awareness Day, and the halls of the Georgia State Capitol echoed with the voices of nearly 200 mothers and advocates demanding action. Their message to state lawmakers was clear: Georgia must do more to reduce pregnancy-related deaths and improve outcomes for mothers across the state.

Among those at the rally was Neil Nicholson, a mother of three, who shared her personal struggles navigating the healthcare system during pregnancy. "I was pregnant and looking for a doula, and I do not qualify for Medicaid. I have insurance through my job, but just with the economy, my husband and I were still struggling to figure out how we would pay for the doula," she explained.

Nicholson turned to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia, a non-profit organization that helps connect women with critical prenatal and postpartum resources, including doula services.

Nicholson's motivation was deeply personal. "What drove me to scout doula services was everything I was hearing in the news about Black maternity and mortality and all of that, and I was just more nervous," she said.

Her story reflects a troubling reality: according to Georgia's Department of Health, the state's maternal mortality rate is among the highest in the country, with Black women facing significantly higher risks.

The event also featured Tameka Mitchell, Georgia president of Postpartum Support International, who emphasized the importance of community-based advocacy. "Being in spaces like this, and having community-based advocates, allows individuals to connect with the community and normalize the discussion," Mitchell said. She stressed that while data and statistics are critical, personal stories like Nicholson's "make the difference" in mobilizing support and driving policy change.

Advocates are calling for expanded Medicaid coverage to ensure more women receive the postpartum support they need. Nicholson credits the extra layer of support she received with helping her not only during pregnancy, but in her life after childbirth. "That extra layer of support not only helped me through the pregnancy but during my postpartum and has really carried me forward throughout all aspects of my life," she reflected.

As lawmakers consider the pleas from mothers and advocates, the hope is that Georgia will take meaningful steps to address maternal health disparities and ensure safer outcomes for women and families statewide.