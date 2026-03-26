Georgia Rep. Tanya Miller on AG run, rising national profile and what's at stake for voters

Georgia State Rep. Tanya Miller says she didn't expect national recognition. But now, as a nominee for EMILYs List's Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award, she finds herself at the center of a political moment that's stretching far beyond Georgia's borders.

"It was a shock… but I'm truly, truly grateful," Miller told CBS News Atlanta in an exclusive interview.

The Democratic lawmaker, who represents District 62 and chairs the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, is gaining attention at a time when Georgia continues to play an outsized role in national politics — from election battles to policy debates shaping everyday life.

Why Georgia and why now?

Miller says Georgia's political spotlight is part of the reason her work is resonating nationally.

"Georgia has sort of become the epicenter of American politics," she said.

As a swing state, she argues, what happens at the Capitol — from voting laws to economic policy — is being closely watched across the country.

But for Miller, the focus remains local.

"It's the economy"

When asked about the biggest issues facing Georgians, Miller didn't hesitate.

"The economy," she said. "Gas prices are going up, groceries are too expensive… folks can't afford their rent."

In communities across southeast Atlanta and South Fulton County, she says people are struggling with rising costs and shrinking access to essentials like housing and healthcare.

Layered on top of that, she points to deeper concerns about democracy itself, including what she described as growing anxiety over voting access and trust in elections.

Accountability in a divided state

Miller, often described as a vocal opponent of Republican-led policies at the Capitol, says she doesn't view her role strictly through a partisan lens.

"I really sort of look at it as working families, everyday Georgians," she said.

She argues that even without majority power, lawmakers in the minority can still shape the conversation by pushing back, proposing alternatives, and amplifying constituents' concerns.

For her, accountability means more than opposition.

"It's speaking up… but also coming up with affirmative good ideas," she said.

A run for Attorney General

That philosophy is now driving her next move: a run for Georgia attorney general.

Miller says her decision comes at what she calls an "extraordinary time" for the country: one where legal institutions and constitutional rights are under pressure.

"I've always been on the front lines of protecting people," she said, pointing to her background as both a prosecutor and civil rights attorney.

If elected, Miller says she would reshape the role of the office.

"We would put people first… not consider that office to be just a political corporate counsel to the ruling class," she said.

Instead, she envisions an attorney general focused on consumer protection, public safety, and everyday impacts, not just courtroom battles.

A personal foundation

Miller's political outlook is deeply rooted in her upbringing.

Raised in a working-class family by a mother who worked on an assembly line at Ford, she says her perspective has always centered on resilience and advocacy.

"We've always sort of been the underdog," she said.

That background, she says, keeps her grounded in a highly polarized political environment.

What's at stake

Looking ahead to the next election, Miller frames the moment as a turning point for Georgia.

"I think that we are at somewhat of a crossroads about what kind of state we want to be," she said.

She points to issues like healthcare access, housing affordability, and maternal mortality — alongside broader economic inequality — as defining challenges.

"It's either more of the same or something different," she added.

A voice beyond the Capitol

Even outside the legislative arena, Miller says leadership requires speaking out on immediate issues impacting Georgians.

Referencing ongoing disruptions tied to federal funding and TSA worker pay, she criticized what she called political "gamesmanship" hurting everyday workers.

"The workers are the ones paying the price," she said.

As she campaigns for attorney general, Miller says that kind of advocacy — using the platform of the office to push for solutions — would be central to her approach.

The general election will occur on Nov. 3, 2026. Here's who's running:

Democrats:

Republicans: