Georgia health officials concerned as flu surge hits hard, leaving hundreds hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's too soon to say how severe this flu season will be, but the numbers show a rapid spread across the country, with 7.5 million sick, 81,000 hospitalized, and over 3,100 deaths.

Here in Georgia, health officials are concerned. Since Dec. 21, more than 300 people have been hospitalized with the flu across the state. Two people have died.

"We have had huge volumes in our urgent care really since right before Christmas, and you know it really kind of stretches us to the max, but that is what we are here for. We are here to take care of these people," Wellstar urgent care physician Dr. Andrew Thornton said.

Part of the reason is the virus itself. The variant known as subclade K led to the early outbreak overseas. Doctors say it's different enough to evade some protection from this year's vaccine.

In DeKalb County, American Medical Response reports a 60% increase in flu-related 911 calls. The spike has been seen nationwide.

"The week ending Dec. 13th, week 51, we saw 19,000 hospitalized patients from the flu, which was a 10,000 increase from the week before, so that's a huge jump," Thornton said. "We are seeing predominantly flu A — about 97%, according to the CDC, is flu A — and that's broken down into mostly H3N2."

Thornton says the symptoms can hit fast and hit hard.

"Rapid onset of fever, body aches — people often describe it as they got hit by a truck or hit by a train — that's a consistent description. It includes respiratory symptoms: cough, congestion, sore throat, headache," he said.

High medication demand at pharmacies

Local pharmacies are feeling the surge as well.

"I was open on Christmas Day. We must have filled about 20, 25 prescriptions for kids and adults," said Ira Katz, the owner of Little 5 Points Pharmacy.

Katz says customers are asking about the most effective treatment.

"The nice thing about Xofluza is it is a one-and-done, and it is important that if you are going to do Xofluza to catch it very early," he said. "We have the generic Tamiflu. This is the pediatric suspension — that's great because Xofluza only comes in 40 mg and 80 mg, so little ones can't take it. This is definitely the most popular. This is the adult one."

For Chandra Ward and her partner, the flu cut holiday celebrations short.

"In fact, her sister and their entire family of kids and the father were sick with the flu as well," Ward said.

Thornton says acting quickly can help limit how severe the flu becomes.

"You should see the doctor if you are in one of those high-risk groups, or if you just feel really ill — it is difficult to eat and drink, you feel really weak or dehydrated," he said.

What to do if you experience flu symptoms

The urgent care doctor says at-home flu tests can help confirm symptoms, and the best thing we can do is take meds right away, rest, and get plenty of fluids and electrolytes.

The CDC says people are most contagious during the first three days. Young children and people with weakened immune systems may be contagious for longer periods of time.

Most people feel better within two weeks of getting sick.