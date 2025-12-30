Flu and RSV cases rise across Georgia as doctors urge prevention this winter

As respiratory virus season intensifies, doctors are urging families across metro Atlanta and Georgia to take extra precautions as flu and RSV cases continue to climb among children, according to guidance from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Pediatric health leaders say emergency departments are seeing an uptick in young patients with flu-like symptoms and respiratory distress — a familiar seasonal pattern that can be especially dangerous for infants, toddlers, and children with underlying health conditions.

Health experts emphasize that prevention remains the most effective tool to keep children healthy and reduce strain on hospitals.

What families should know right now

Doctors say flu and RSV often circulate at the same time, making it difficult for parents to distinguish between illnesses without medical guidance. Symptoms may include fever, cough, congestion, fatigue, wheezing, or difficulty breathing — signs that should not be ignored, especially in young children.

To help protect children most at risk, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recommends several key steps for families and caregivers.

How to protect children during the respiratory virus season

1. Stay up to date on vaccinations

Health officials stress that children should be current on all recommended vaccinations, including the flu vaccine. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers are also encouraged to stay vaccinated to reduce the risk of spreading illness at home or in school settings.

2. Keep sick children home

If a child shows symptoms of illness, doctors recommend keeping them home — out of classrooms, daycare centers, and off athletic fields — until symptoms have fully resolved. This helps prevent outbreaks and protects vulnerable children.

3. Wash hands often

Proper handwashing remains one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of viruses. Health experts recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or touching shared surfaces.

4. Call your child's pediatrician with questions

Because flu, RSV, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses can look similar, families are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician if symptoms worsen or if they're unsure about next steps.

Doctors say taking these preventive measures can help keep children out of emergency departments and ensure hospital resources remain available for the most severe cases.

Learn more

For parents looking for additional guidance, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recommends listening to Hope and Will: A Parenting Podcast, which offers expert advice on stopping the cycle of respiratory viruses and keeping families healthy throughout the season.

Health leaders say community-wide prevention — from vaccination to staying home when sick — plays a critical role in protecting Georgia's children during the winter months.