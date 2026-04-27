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Rep. David Scott to lie in state at Georgia Capitol Rotunda Friday after death at 80

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Atlanta

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Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order today designating that the late Congressman David Scott will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol rotunda this Friday. 

The honor comes just days after Scott's passing at age 80, following his decades of service representing Georgia's 13th Congressional District, which include DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Scott, remembered for his dedication to his constituents and his significant impact on Georgia politics, died Friday after a long illness. 

Rep. David Scott of Georgia speaks during a House Agriculture Committee hearing titled The Future of Digital Assets in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Rep. David Scott of Georgia speaks during a House Agriculture Committee hearing titled The Future of Digital Assets in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

He served in Congress for over 20 years, championing issues such as agriculture, healthcare, and civil rights. 

Many state and local leaders praised his lifelong commitment to public service.

In addition to the tribute at the Capitol, details surrounding a special election to fill his seat are emerging.

The state will soon set a date for voters to select Scott's successor, with the decision expected to shape Georgia's political future.

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