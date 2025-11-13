Georgia Rep. David Scott facing scrutiny from constituents after challenger reveals his voting record

For almost 25 years, Congressman David Scott has represented Georgia's 13th District, which includes DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Now 80 years old and serving his 12th term, Scott has easily defeated Republican challengers in what is a safe Democratic district.

But next year's midterm elections are shaping up to be different.

Scott's age and reports of health issues have dogged the congressman for a few years, but now, a new revelation coming from a challenger within Scott's own party could make his reelection less assured.

The discovery released first by Democratic State Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark reveals that Scott did not vote in the last six, most municipal, elections, but the Georgia lawmaker missed voting in the 2024 presidential election and the most recent election on Nov. 4.

"To be clear, when we found out, it was one of those things where I was like, I really feel like this can't be true," Clark said.

CBS News Atlanta, through an open records request to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, confirmed that the most recent election Scott voted in was the general primary in May 2024, which he voted absentee in. That year, it appears that Scott did not vote for himself in his reelection.

"Voting is literally, to me, bare minimum of what we as elected officials are called to do when we are in public service," Clark said.

Scott's congressional office referred CBS News Atlanta to his campaign office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., questions HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Some voters in his district are concerned.

"I think David Scott did a good job, and it depends on how sharp he is," one voter said.

"I think it's time for a change, you know, honestly," another voter said. "Enjoy your retirement. You're 80 years old."

Clark, who is one of 10 candidates running against Scott in the 2026 Democratic primary, is among a chorus of younger candidates calling for a new generation of leadership.

"For some individual members, there are actual questions about whether or not they're healthy enough to serve in office," said Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie. "We certainly see age being one dimension of younger activists and politicians, pointing out that the median age of Democratic leaders is relatively old, and that these 70 and 80-year-olds who are staying in office are making it much more difficult for those in their 30s, 40s, and 50s to even come onto the scene."

Defeating Scott in the midterms could be difficult. He is popular, and people in his district speak positively about his record and perspective.

"Well, I like the ideas he has," a voter said. "That's just it, I don't like the new ideas."

And while raising the issue of age can be risky for candidates, it is becoming increasingly public at a time when the average age of the U.S. House of Representatives is almost 60.

"I think the larger question is whether or not the current leaders are actually actively taking part in mentoring younger leaders and grooming them for office, and preparing them," Gillespie said.

Preparing them, potentially, for a generational change.