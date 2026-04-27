Former Georgia police assistant chief arrested on theft, oath violation charges, GBI says

A former assistant police chief in Habersham County has been arrested and charged in connection with missing funds from a police evidence room, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Justin Ferguson, 41, of Clarkesville, was charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath of office, the GBI said. Ferguson previously served as assistant chief of the Baldwin Police Department.

The investigation began April 7, when the Baldwin Police Department asked the GBI to look into missing money from its evidence room. Investigators determined Ferguson was the primary evidence room custodian and responsible for the alleged theft, according to authorities.

Ferguson was booked Friday morning at the Habersham County Detention Center and later released on a $4,000 bond, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said.

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or submit tips anonymously through the agency's website or mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.