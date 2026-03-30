Early voting begins in Georgia's special election runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

The race has narrowed down to two, and now residents in Georgia's 14th Congressional District will have the chance to choose who will succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene as their representative in Congress.

Early voting began on Monday for the runoff between Shawn Harris and Clay Fuller, marking the start of a short voting period that will conclude on April 7.

Harris and Fuller received the most votes out of 17 candidates during the March 10 special election, but neither received more than 50% of the vote, triggering a runoff between the two.

Harris, a farmer and retired Army general, received the most votes in the March 10 election. However, while he was the best-known Democrat, Republicans in the predominantly red district split their vote among several candidates.

Fuller, a former district attorney who left his position to run for the seat, has been endorsed by President Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Whoever eventually wins the seat will serve out the rest of Greene's term — a relatively short time in office. They will then have to run again in their party primary on May 19 with a possible runoff on June 19.

Ten Republicans, including Fuller, qualified earlier this month to run in the primary in hopes of a full two-year term. Harris also qualified, the sole Democrat who did.

Democratic candidate Shawn Harris and Republican candidate Clay Fuller are facing off in the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House. (Shawn Harris campaign, Mike Stewart/AP Photo)

An empty House seat after party infighting



The seat has been vacant since January, when Greene resigned following a months-long public fight with Mr. Trump over foreign policy issues and the release of documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein case. A week before she announced her plans to resign, Mr. Trump said he would support a primary challenge against her.

Speaking to Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes," Greene said that the president was "extremely angry" over her decision to sign the discharge petition to disclose the records related to Epstein.

Trump took to social media, calling Greene a "low IQ traitor" and said that she "sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple."

Both Harris and Fuller have lost elections to Greene in the past. Fuller finished fourth in the 2020 Republican primary. Harris lost the 2024 general election to Greene.

Greene has not endorsed anyone in the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.