Trump responds to "traitor" Marjorie Taylor Greene after "60 Minutes" interview

Washington — President Trump lambasted former ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Truth Social Monday morning, after the Georgia Republican told CBS News' "60 Minutes" the president has forsaken his base.

Once one of Mr. Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, Greene has become one of the few Republicans willing to speak out against him in public. As she prepares to resign from Congress before her term ends, Greene told "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl the president isn't living up to his "America First" motto, and she connected death threats she says she has received with the president's comments about her.

The president said the only reason Greene "went BAD is that she was JILTED by the president of the United States."

"Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person," the president wrote on Truth Social, calling Greene "washed up" and a "low IQ traitor."

The president also blasted Stahl, "60 Minutes" and the new ownership of Paramount, CBS's parent company, decrying the company's decision to "allow a show like this to air." He added, "Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!"

Greene, who voted with Mr. Trump 98% of the time before their relationship began to deteriorate, has said she thinks the president failed to put domestic issues at the top of his agenda, and in her video announcing her resignation, criticized his support of both the crypto and pharmaceutical industries.

Her relationship with Mr. Trump began to sour over records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was facing federal sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in 2019.

Greene told "60 Minutes" that after the president called her a traitor, she received a bomb threat on her house — and then, "several direct death threats on my son."

Asked about her claim that the president was to blame for the threats to her and her son, Greene replied, "The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words: "Marjorie Traitor Greene."

Greene told "60 Minutes" the threats were "directly fueled by President Trump. And I told him. I told JD Vance. I told them all. Sent those directly to them."

"JD Vance replied back to me, 'We'll look into it,'" Greene added. "I got [a] response from President Trump that I will keep private, but it wasn't very nice."

But when Stahl asked if the president ran her out of Congress, she said no.

"I will be no one's battered wife," she said.

Stahl also asked about the solid support Mr. Trump nonetheless still enjoys among Republicans in Congress.

"I think they're terrified to step outta line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them," Greene said. Stahl asked, "And they're watching what happened to you?"

"Yes," Greene replied.

Last month, Greene apologized on CNN for what she said had been her role in contributing to America's often venomous political environment with her language. But she also sparred with Stahl over the issue on "60 Minutes."

Stahl asked Greene "to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people." Greene countered that Stahl was being "accusatory." After Stahl responded, "I don't insult people," Green told her, "[Y]ou do in the way you question. And you are, you're accusing me right now."

Watch Majorie Taylor Green's "60 Minutes" interview here.