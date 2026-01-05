Marjorie Taylor Greene marks her last day in Congress after resignation

After six years in office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is stepping down from her seat in the House of Representatives.

In letters to Gov. Brian Kemp and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Greene said that she would resign from the House of Representatives at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Georgia's 14th congressional district," Greene wrote.

The controversial Georgia lawmaker was first elected in 2020 and was heavily favored in the conservative district, even before her Democratic challenger abruptly dropped out two months before the election, citing plans to move out of state.

Since then, Greene has become a national political figure, easily defeating challengers to her seat and making headlines with her often-incendiary rhetoric and the embracing of what she called "America First" policies.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters after meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson as he wrestles with a spending bill to fund the government, at the Capitol on Jan. 12, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

A MAGA split causes shockwaves in Georgia

In November, Greene announced in a video that she would be leaving Congress, expressing frustration with Republican leadership of the House of Representatives.

Greene's resignation followed a public falling-out with President Trump, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as his recent foreign policy moves. She also took aim at party leadership, accusing Johnson and other Republicans of failing to come up with a plan to prevent the massive health insurance premium increases caused by the expiration of tax credits.

A week before her announcement, Mr. Trump said that he would support a primary challenge against her.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., second from right, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., right, react during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Speaking to Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes," Greene said that the president was "extremely angry" over her decision to sign the discharge petition to disclose the records related to Epstein.

"He said that it was going to hurt people," she said. "I had asked him, 'These women are the ones that were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.' And I had told him, I said, 'You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House, have these women come in the White House. These women deserve to be heard.'"

Trump has since called Greene a "low IQ traitor" and said that she "sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple," a massive change from her first election win, when he called her a "future Republican star" and "a real WINNER!"

What's next after Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation?

With Greene's resignation, the governor has 10 days to set a date for a special election. Whichever candidate wins the election will remain in office until the end of the term, which is in November.

There is a growing list of candidates to succeed Greene, including Republican state Sen. Colton Moore, Star Black, Beau Brown, Elvis Casely, Benjamin Cope, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd, Linvel Risner, Jim Tully, and Jenna Turnipseed.

On the Democratic side, Shawn Harris has entered the race. Independent Rob Ruszkowski is also running.

Greene has previously said that she would not endorse anyone in the election. Her district is one of the most Republican-leaning in the state.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes photos with supporters before then-former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on March 9, 2024, in Rome, Georgia. Mike Stewart / AP

It is not clear what Greene's plan is for her future in politics. She had previously announced that she would not attempt to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in this year's midterms.

She has continued to criticize Mr. Trump in recent days, taking aim at his decision to strike Venezuela over the weekend.

"Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American's tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged," she wrote on X on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.