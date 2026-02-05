Trump makes his endorsement in race to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's House seat

President Trump has announced who he is endorsing in the crowded field vying to succeed former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in one of Georgia's congressional seats.

Writing on Truth Social on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he endorsed Clay Fuller, the former district attorney of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. Fuller left the position to run for Greene's former seat.

Fuller finished fourth in the 2020 Republican primary that Greene won before being appointed as district attorney in 2023 and winning a full term in 2024.

"Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Mr. Trump wrote, saying the former White House Fellow had his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Fuller responded to the endorsement by thanking the president, writing, "I will not let you or Georgia's 14th District down."

A contentious battle for a newly-opened seat

The 14th District stretches from Atlanta's northwest suburbs through all or part of 10 counties to the Tennessee state line. It is rated as the most Republican-leaning district in Georgia by the Cook Political Report, and voters there embraced Greene's hard-right positions in 2020 when she parachuted into the district after starting a campaign in a more closely contested district closer to Atlanta.

Greene resigned from Congress in January following a tumultuous five years. She has previously said she does not plan to endorse anyone to succeed her.

A total of 17 Republicans filed to run for the seat by the time qualifying closed, as did three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent. One Republican, Christian Hurd, announced he would withdraw earlier in February.

The overall race for the seat is likely to be a grueling marathon. Because the regular election for the seat is in November, a candidate could have to run in several elections by the end of the year. That includes the March 10 first round of special elections and the April 7 runoff that would follow. But qualifying for party primaries for the regular election is in the first week of March.

That means most of the candidates running in the March special election are likely to qualify for the May party primaries before knowing their fates. Democrats or Republicans would have to run again in the May 19 party primaries, and possibly in June 16 party runoffs, before advancing to the general election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.