With voting nearly over, Georgia's election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene could be test of Trump's influence

Polls are about to close in the Georgia 14th Congressional District special election to elect who will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress.

The seat has been vacant since January, when Greene resigned following a monthslong public fight with President Trump over foreign policy issues and the release of documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein case. A week before she announced her plans to resign, Mr. Trump said he would support a primary challenge against her.

Twenty-two candidates filed to run for the seat, but the number dropped to 17 candidates — 12 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian, and one independent — all of whom appeared on Tuesday's ballot.

Among the top candidates are former District Attorney Clay Fuller, who was endorsed by Mr. Trump, former Republican state Sen. Colton Moore, and Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired Army brigadier general who lost to Greene in the 2024 race for the seat. Harris has raised more than $4.3 million for the race, with about $290,000 in the bank.

Greene has declined to endorse anyone in the race.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters after meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson as he wrestles with a spending bill to fund the government, at the Capitol on Jan. 12, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Georgia voters enthusiastic to choose their representative

Voters in Rome, Georgia, said they expect to return and vote in what is likely to be a runoff election because of the number of candidates.

"Too many people that think they're politicians — some I know personally that has no experience, that, you know, Washington would just swallow them up like it does most people," one voter said.

"What I look for in a candidate is tell me your policies. That's the problem that I have with both sides today," another voter said. "They attack each other, they hate each other, and they don't ever get around to telling you what their actual policies are."

Despite voters saying they planned to return to the ballot box, Floyd County Republican Vice Chair David Guldenschuh said the complicated schedule had party heads worried.

"There's real fatigue out there, and I sense and feel for them," he said.

A crowded field of candidates has made a runoff in the Georgia special election likely. CBS News Atlanta

Still, Guldenschuh said he doesn't feel like the crowded field would hurt the GOP's chance to hold the seat that Greene once occupied.

"I think that, you know, we have an unusual situation here. We all appreciated and loved Marjorie. And when she and Trump had the falling out, we still supported both here in this district, even though they weren't getting along very well. And still are, as I understand," he said. So I do know that this district is very solid conservative, and from Floyd County north, it's really conservative. So I don't see a big change going on now."

Vincent Mendes, the chair of the county's Democratic Party, expected Harris to get to the runoff, but said it would take effort to flip the seat.

"We will have to work our butts off to make him win if he gets to a runoff, but that's how we should treat every single election," Mendes said.

A local race with national implications

CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez said this special election is about more than just one seat in Congress. It's being watched by politicians across the state and around the nation as an early indicator of where the Republican Party and its voters stand right now.

Gómez said this race could offer one of the first real tests of Mr. Trump's influence within the party, with the president throwing his support behind Fuller.

The results could show whether the Republican base is still fully aligned with him after his rift with Greene.

The key question, according to Gómez: Does the president still have the influence that he did back in 2024?

"I do think that if Clay Fuller does well, even if he doesn't clear the threshold that's needed to avoid a runoff, I think that bodes well for the president, because that means Republican voters are still adhering to what the president says, and it shows the influence that that the president still has on the Republican Party, including in northwest Georgia," he told CBS News Atlanta.

If another candidate, such as Moore, pulls off a win, it could signal the Republican base isn't always following the president's lead.

"If Fuller does not when I think it would surprise a lot of the Trump faithful who really adhere to who he supports in these type of elections, but if, let's say, if it doesn't go Fuller's way and Moore picks off this win, I think what you are seeing is that the base might be a little more unpredictable, similar to what we saw perhaps in 2010."

A 'Vote Here' sign in front of a polling station at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hiram, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Special election marks start of busy campaign stretch

With how crowded the field is, it is very likely that this will be only the first step to choosing Greene's replacement. Georgia's special election rules require a candidate to win a majority of votes. If that threshold is not met, the top two candidates will go on to the April 7 runoff.

Whoever eventually wins the seat will serve out the rest of Greene's term — a relatively short time in office. If they want to remain in the seat, they'll have to run again in the May 19 party primaries. That race could possibly go to a party runoff, which would take place on June 16. The winners of the primaries will advance to the general election in November.

Last week, 10 Republicans, including Fuller and Moore, qualified to run in November's election for a full two-year term. Harris also qualified, the sole Democrat who did in what has been rated as the most Republican-leaning district in Georgia by the Cook Political Report.

Mr. Trump carried the 14th Congressional District with 68% of the vote in the 2024 election, with Greene receiving over 64%. Republicans want that rightward trend to continue in the district. Democrats are hoping that the potential GOP infighting and crowded field could help them secure a surprise electoral win, shrinking the already-narrow margins in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans currently control 218 House seats to the Democrats' 214.