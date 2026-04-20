Dream open first team practice as Angel Reese settles in, Brionna Jones out after knee surgery

Day two of training camp gave a clearer look at what the Atlanta Dream are trying to build this season, and why expectations are rising.

Under new head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream are continuing to lean into a faster, more up-tempo style, focused on spacing the floor and creating easy scoring chances in transition. After opening camp Sunday with individual workouts, Monday's session shifted to more team drills and live action as players began to build chemistry.

That process now includes one of the team's biggest offseason additions, All-Star forward Angel Reese, who was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Sky earlier this month.

Reese was active throughout practice, showing off her defensive instincts with a steal that led to a fast-break opportunity alongside Allisha Gray.

After practice, Reese said she's focused on growth and adjusting to her new environment.

"Continuing to get better every single day, that's what coach talks about," Reese said. "Being uncomfortable in ways that you haven't been before. That's something that I'm not used to. So just being able to be coached and really pushed every single day to get better."

The Dream are coming off a franchise-best season and return a strong core that includes Gray, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard, along with Reese as a centerpiece of the revamped roster.

But there is already one early concern.

The team announced Monday that center Brionna Jones recently underwent right knee surgery, leaving her status uncertain for the start of the season.

Jones, a four-time All-Star, was expected to anchor the frontcourt alongside Reese but did not participate in drills during Monday's practice.

Even with that uncertainty, there were encouraging signs on the floor. Rookie Madina Okot worked in units with Reese, while guard Indya Nivar made several hustle plays in transition, fitting the high-energy style Smesko appears to be trying to install.

Smesko said he's already seeing progress.

"I'm really excited about the start," Smesko said. "The players have had great energy, great attitudes. I thought today we improved upon what we worked on yesterday, and that's all you can ask."

He added that the team is ahead of where it was at the same point last season.

"It's just Day 2, but we are a lot further ahead than we were a year ago," he said. "We have so many players who know the system, and they're helping the younger players along. It's not just the coaches, it's the whole team trying to get things going fast."

Atlanta opens the preseason April 29 on the road against the Chicago Sky.