Atlanta Dream acquire Angel Reese in blockbuster trade with Chicago Sky

Angel Reese is coming to Atlanta.

The Atlanta Dream made a major move ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, acquiring the two-time All-Star from the Chicago Sky in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, the team announced Monday.

Reese quickly embraced the move, posting on X: "An Angel's DREAM TL WHAT UP?! @AtlantaDream."

The 22-year-old forward brings star power and production to Atlanta after establishing herself as one of the WNBA's most dominant rebounders. Through her first two seasons, Reese has averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, recording 49 double-doubles and setting rookie records for rebounding. She also led the league in rebounding in 2025.

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. "Her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision."

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JUNE 13: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena on June 13, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Reese rose to national prominence at LSU, where she led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023 and earned Most Outstanding Player honors. Her transition to the pros has been just as impactful, becoming the only player in league history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in each of her first two seasons.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization," Reese said in a statement. "I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

The move comes as Atlanta looks to build on a breakout 2025 season under head coach Karl Smesko. The Dream finished with a franchise-best 30 wins and one of the league's top offenses after a dramatic turnaround from the year before.

Smesko said Reese's presence should elevate the team on both ends of the floor.

"Her energy, toughness and instincts will thrive in our system," he said.

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Reese's new jersey is now available for $130 on the team's website.