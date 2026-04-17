Atlanta Dream introduce Angel Reese, returning core as expectations reach all-time high for 2026 season

There's a different kind of buzz around the Atlanta Dream this year, and it starts with a roster that believes it's ready to take the next step.

After a first-round playoff exit last season, the Dream are leaning into both experience and new energy, highlighted by the addition of All-Star forward Angel Reese. The team re-signed key contributors from a 30-win season, the best winning percentage in franchise history, and added what players and coaches believe could be a missing piece.

Friday was a big day for the Dream and for Atlanta as the team introduced Reese and its free agent class.

Reese, who was traded from the Chicago Sky, is expected to bring toughness, rebounding, and versatility to an already talented lineup. She made it clear that despite her growing profile off the court, basketball remains her focus.

Asked about balancing her podcast, modeling, and high-profile connections in Atlanta, Reese didn't hesitate.

"I mean, basketball is what got me here. I wouldn't be here without basketball, and that's always going to be my priority," Reese said. "Anybody that knows me knows that I put my work first, and I'm going to put 100% in anything I do. And I'm here to hoop. I'm a professional athlete and I know how to take care of my business. Everything off the court is off the court. But when I come between the lines, it's about business."

Head coach Karl Smesko praised both the roster continuity and the front office's work to build a contender, while also acknowledging the urgency that comes with it.

"To put this together gives us a real chance of something special, and we've got to make the most of it," Smesko said. "We're going to have a process and a path to reach our goals this year … the standards are going to be high."

He pointed to a core group that includes standout guard Allisha Gray, All-Star point guard Jordin Canada, and veteran forward Brionna Jones as the foundation, with Reese adding another dimension.

"Everybody understands what an elite rebounder she is," Smesko said. "But the way her game has grown as a playmaker, decision-maker, a competitor, this is exactly what we needed."

Gray said the team is using last year's playoff loss as motivation heading into the season.

"A bunch of wins, good high energy, just overall just fun," Gray said when asked what fans can expect. "I feel like this season with this team, we definitely remember the feeling of losing last year in the playoffs. So I feel like this year, the whole team is coming in with a different mindset. And I feel like now is the time to finally take it over at home so we can be able to compete for a championship."

There's clear chemistry forming, even early on, with players welcoming Reese into the fold and embracing the spotlight that comes with heightened expectations.

Training camp opens this weekend, and while questions remain about how quickly the group will come together, the message from players and coaches is clear — expectations in Atlanta are higher than ever.

Training camp opens this weekend, and while questions remain about how quickly the group will come together, the message from players and coaches is clear that expectations in Atlanta are higher than ever. The Dream aren't calling it championship-or-bust. But with a loaded roster and growing momentum, they believe their window to contend is right now.